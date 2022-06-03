Dr. Chitharanjan Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chitharanjan Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chitharanjan Rao, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Bombay / Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Rao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lawrenceville Neurology Center10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 202, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 688-3492
-
2
Lawrenceville Neurology Center P.A.3120 Princeton Pike Fl 2, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-1701
- 3 3131 Princeton Pike Bldg 3C, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-1701
-
4
Center for Neuroscience Care1 Plainsboro Rd, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 853-7530
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rao?
Blessed relief! Dr. Rao took his time, listened to my symptoms and the effects of having 15+ migraines per month... and immediately prescribed a new injectable migraine Rx which has prevented all migraines and headaches now for 2 months. Zero headaches or migraines. Huge difference in my life. I'm a thrilled new patient. The office staff was excellent as well. I'm a sound patient for 22 years/3 neurosurgeries...I see a *lot* of specialists. The team here was excellent and I will recommend them to friends and family.
About Dr. Chitharanjan Rao, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1659306835
Education & Certifications
- University of Bombay / Grant Medical College
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rao speaks Gujarati.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.