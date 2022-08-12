Overview

Dr. Chithranjan Nath, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wappingers Falls, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Phelps Hospital.



Dr. Nath works at The Diabetes and Endocrine Medical Offices, PLLC in Wappingers Falls, NY with other offices in Yorktown Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.