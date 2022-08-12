Dr. Chithranjan Nath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chithranjan Nath, MD
Overview
Dr. Chithranjan Nath, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wappingers Falls, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Phelps Hospital.
Dr. Nath works at
Locations
-
1
The Diabetes and Endocrine Medical Office #14 Nancy Ct Ste 2, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 Directions (845) 896-0008Monday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
The Diabetes and Endocrine Medical Office #2200 Veterans Rd Ste 12, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Directions (914) 241-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Phelps Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nath?
Dr. Nath is an exceptional doctor. I can’t say enough good things about this wonderful man. He is knowledgeable, thorough, compassionate and personable. He took his time getting to know me and answer all of my questions. I feel 100% comfortable and confident putting my health in his hands.
About Dr. Chithranjan Nath, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French, Hindi, Italian and Spanish
- 1053456855
Education & Certifications
- Rockefeller University Hospital
- Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons
- Rockefeller University
- Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nath works at
Dr. Nath has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nath speaks French, Hindi, Italian and Spanish.
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Nath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.