Overview

Dr. Chitoor Govindaraj, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Madras Med Coll.



Dr. Govindaraj works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.