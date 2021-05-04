Overview of Dr. Chitra Lal, MD

Dr. Chitra Lal, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Lal works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.