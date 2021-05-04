Dr. Chitra Lal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chitra Lal, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Institute for Applied Neurosciences96 Jonathan Lucas St # 708, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I have severe sleep apnea. I had a video session with Dr. Lal due to COVID. She had me tested and set up with a CPAP machine that has changed my life.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Lal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lal has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lal.
