Overview of Dr. Chitra Raghavan, MD

Dr. Chitra Raghavan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Raghavan works at Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.