Dr. Chitra Venkatraman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkatraman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chitra Venkatraman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chitra Venkatraman, MD
Dr. Chitra Venkatraman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Thanjavur Med College Madras University India and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Doctors Community Hospital and UM Capital Region Medical Center.
Dr. Venkatraman works at
Dr. Venkatraman's Office Locations
-
1
Chitra Venkatraman MD PA7300 Hanover Dr Ste 301, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 345-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Doctors Community Hospital
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Venkatraman?
I had a great experience with Dr. Venkatraman and her staff. They explained everything about my condition in detail and all the next steps Dr. Venkatraman was going to take. Seeing that I needed immediate attention, Dr. Venkatraman referred me for surgery and her staff made all the preop appointments for me. Dr. Venkatraman has a great bedside manner and calmed all my worries. I would recommend Dr. Venkatraman to family and friends.
About Dr. Chitra Venkatraman, MD
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558354860
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Thanjavur Med College Madras University India
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venkatraman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venkatraman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venkatraman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venkatraman works at
Dr. Venkatraman has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venkatraman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Venkatraman speaks Spanish.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatraman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatraman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatraman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatraman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.