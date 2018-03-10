Dr. Chitra Kandaswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kandaswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chitra Kandaswamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chitra Kandaswamy, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA.
Dr. Kandaswamy's Office Locations
Community Pulmonary Associates Inc.1243 E Spruce Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 326-7659Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Adventist Health Reedley
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is an amazing doctor that took care of my sleep apnea promptly. I am able to sleep throughout the night without any issues after becoming her patient. 10/10 would reccomend for anyone else
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1225146293
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kandaswamy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kandaswamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kandaswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kandaswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandaswamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kandaswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kandaswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.