Dr. Chittaranjan Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Chittaranjan Reddy, MD
Dr. Chittaranjan Reddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Proctor Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
- 1 3310 W Chartwell Rd, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 693-2249
- 2 420 NE Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL 61603 Directions (309) 655-2343
-
3
Illinois Eye Center8921 N Wood Sage Rd, Peoria, IL 61615 Directions (309) 243-2400
-
4
Illinois Eye Center93 Eastgate Dr, Washington, IL 61571 Directions (309) 243-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Proctor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chittaranjan Reddy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1992737084
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
