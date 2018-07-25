Overview

Dr. Chitto Sarkar, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Sarkar works at Chitto Sarkar, D.O. in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.