Dr. Chitto Sarkar, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chitto Sarkar, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Sarkar works at
Locations
Chitto Sarkar, D.O.7830 S Us Highway 1, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 251-2526
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful doctor and very concernedfor his patients, and his nurse is fantastic.
About Dr. Chitto Sarkar, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English, Bengali and Spanish
- 1477529360
Education & Certifications
- Oakland General Hospital
- Oakland General Hospital
- Botsgord General Hospital
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
