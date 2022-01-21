Overview of Dr. Chittur Mohan, MD

Dr. Chittur Mohan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Mohan works at Surgical Associates at Bucks in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.