Dr. Chittur Mohan, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Langhorne, PA
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Chittur Mohan, MD

Dr. Chittur Mohan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Mohan works at Surgical Associates at Bucks in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mohan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Philadelphia Vascular Surgery
    240 Middletown Blvd Ste 101D, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Northeast Philadelphia Vascular Surgery
    9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 312, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CHAMPVA
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Chittur Mohan, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Tamil
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1477588259
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Iowa Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jawaharlal
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chittur Mohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohan has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.