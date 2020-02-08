See All Family Doctors in Detroit, MI
Dr. Chiu Yuen To, DO

Family Medicine
4.8 (70)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chiu Yuen To, DO

Dr. Chiu Yuen To, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Yuen To works at DMC Neurosurgery Clinic - Harper Professional Building in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yuen To's Office Locations

  1. 1
    DMC Neurosurgery Clinic - Harper Professional Building
    4161 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 (313) 745-7247

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 08, 2020
    Dr. To take his time to explain everything to you in a manner you can understand. He is a great doctor!
    — Feb 08, 2020
    About Dr. Chiu Yuen To, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861794000
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chiu Yuen To, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuen To is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yuen To has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yuen To has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yuen To works at DMC Neurosurgery Clinic - Harper Professional Building in Detroit, MI. View the full address on Dr. Yuen To’s profile.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Yuen To. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuen To.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yuen To, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yuen To appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

