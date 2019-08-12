Dr. Chloe Gorga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chloe Gorga, MD
Dr. Chloe Gorga, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.
Cardiology A2z Pllc14 E 4th St Rm 501, New York, NY 10012 Directions (212) 677-6788
- 2 179 Sullivan St, New York, NY 10012 Directions (212) 677-6788
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ll preface this by saying that I am admittedly a HARSH critic of MDs but Dr. G gets 5 stars from me. While I think she could be a bit more personable (as in, she could be a bit more jovial, enthusiastic, etc., but she is in no way mean or rude), she is extraordinarily smart and easily the most intelligent PCP I have ever had. I trust her wholeheartedly and believe that she truly tries to get to the root causes of whatever issue you present to her rather than just putting a bandaid over it. I appreciate her total-body approach to healthcare and her emphasis on food, vitamins, and nutrition. I trusted her approach so much that even after I moved away from the east coast, I continued to come to NY to see her. She is that good. I would recommend her to any friend or family member.
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1114279189
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Family Practice
Dr. Gorga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.