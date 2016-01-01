See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Chloe Nielsen, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Chloe Nielsen, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. 

Dr. Nielsen works at Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - Renfert Way in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - Renfert Way
    12200 Renfert Way Ste G-3, Austin, TX 78758 (512) 361-1765
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Sickle Cell Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Sickle Cell Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening

Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Amniocentesis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breech Position
C-Section
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Multiple Gestation
Placenta Previa
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    Kaiser Permanente
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. Chloe Nielsen, MD

    Specialties
    Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1962820886
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chloe Nielsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nielsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Nielsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Nielsen works at Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - Renfert Way in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nielsen's profile.

    Dr. Nielsen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nielsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nielsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nielsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

