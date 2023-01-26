Dr. Chloe Su, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chloe Su, MD
Dr. Chloe Su, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA.
MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach (Douglas Park)3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (877) 696-3622Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Dr Su made me feel very comfortable and was very personable. Her RN Elizabeth that checked me in was also very sweet and quick with my checking.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Family Practice
Dr. Su has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Su using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Su. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Su, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Su appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.