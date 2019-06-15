Dr. Win accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho Mya Win, MD
Overview
Dr. Cho Mya Win, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They graduated from MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Adventhealth Sebring and Adventhealth Wauchula.
Dr. Win works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Sun N Lake4638 Sun N Lake Blvd, Sebring, FL 33872 Directions (863) 386-0055
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Adventhealth Wauchula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Love the way she talks and answers your questions and don't rush through her appointments. Very respectful Dr. Highly would recommend her!!
About Dr. Cho Mya Win, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Burmese
Education & Certifications
- MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Win works at
Dr. Win has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Win on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Win speaks Burmese.
