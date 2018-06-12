Dr. Chole Mullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chole Mullen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chole Mullen, MD
Dr. Chole Mullen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Mullen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mullen's Office Locations
-
1
Integral Insights Counseling LLC1329 E Kemper Rd Ste 4212B, Cincinnati, OH 45246 Directions (513) 283-0004
-
2
Beckett Springs8614 Shepherd Farm Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 942-9500MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mullen?
Dr. Chole Mullen is a great lady, She helped me get my life together. She's a great doctor!
About Dr. Chole Mullen, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1528023975
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullen works at
Dr. Mullen has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mullen speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.