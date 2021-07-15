Dr. Choli Hartono, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Choli Hartono, MD
Dr. Choli Hartono, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with NY Hosp - Cornell MC
Living Donor Kidney Center, 1283 York Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10065
Hospital Affiliations
NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Amerihealth
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Transplant Nephrology
English, Chinese
NPI: 1396703906
Fellowship: NY Hosp - Cornell MC
Average wait time: 10 – 15 minutes
Accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
Dr. Hartono works at
Has seen patients for Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Nephrotic Syndrome and Chronic Kidney Diseases.
Speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartono. Overall rating: 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.