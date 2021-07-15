Overview of Dr. Choli Hartono, MD

Dr. Choli Hartono, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with NY Hosp - Cornell MC



Dr. Hartono works at Living Donor Kidney Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Nephrotic Syndrome and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.