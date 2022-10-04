Overview

Dr. Chona Reguyal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arden, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.



Dr. Reguyal works at Pardee BlueMD - 2695 Hendersonville Rd., Suite 202 in Arden, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.