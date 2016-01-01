Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chong Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chong Kim, MD
Dr. Chong Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Chong Duk Kim Medical Office PC7300 Old York Rd Ste 203, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 635-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
About Dr. Chong Kim, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1750459350
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.