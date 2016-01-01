Dr. Chong Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chong Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Chong Lee, MD
Dr. Chong Lee, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Weston, WI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Howard Young Medical Center and Marshfield Medical Center - Weston.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Marshfield Clinic Weston Center3501 Cranberry Blvd, Weston, WI 54476 Directions (715) 393-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard Young Medical Center
- Marshfield Medical Center - Weston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chong Lee, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1497855647
Education & Certifications
- U Buffalo
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
