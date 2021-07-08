Dr. Chong Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chong Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Chong Lee, MD
Dr. Chong Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Central Main Building125 16th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions (206) 326-3000
Group Health Cooperative Central Hospital201 16th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions (206) 326-3000
Lynnwood Medical Center20200 54th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Directions (425) 672-6400
Silverdale Medical Center10452 Silverdale Way NW, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (360) 307-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
He took a lot of time explaining what was going on. I did not take him as condescending at all. He explained every question I had and did not rush the appt. I’m still researching if I’m going to have surgery.
About Dr. Chong Lee, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.