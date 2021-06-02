Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chong Oh, MD
Overview of Dr. Chong Oh, MD
Dr. Chong Oh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ.
North Jersey Spine Group LLC1680 State Route 23 Ste 250, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (914) 815-6530
Quispe Counseling and Therapy LLC205 Robin Rd Ste 320, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (973) 633-1122
Skylands Medical Group PA150 Lakeside Blvd, Landing, NJ 07850 Directions (973) 398-6300
CNSO Glen Ridge230 Sherman Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 633-1122Friday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Chilton Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Great! After having low back pain which was progressively getting worse went to see Dr. OH. He was very through, explained my problem in detail with solutions, answered all my questions and very patient along with a good sense of humor! Surgery went very well and on the road to recovery. His office staff is very pleasant and helpful also!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Korean
- 1750483194
- New York University Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Oh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oh speaks Korean.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
