Dr. Chong-Ping Lu, MD
Overview of Dr. Chong-Ping Lu, MD
Dr. Chong-Ping Lu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.
Dr. Lu's Office Locations
Chong-ping C. Lu M.d. Inc.1000 E Latham Ave Ste E, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 925-7653
Hemet Valley Medical Center1117 E Devonshire Ave, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 652-2811
Hospital Affiliations
- Hemet Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lu has been my pulmonary doctor for sometime now. He is always very through with my exams. He sits and explains all of my test results and what I can do to help myself. I would strongly recommend Dr. Lu to anyone with any type of breathing problems.
About Dr. Chong-Ping Lu, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 53 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1013098516
Education & Certifications
- College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
