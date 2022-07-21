Dr. Choon-Kee Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Choon-Kee Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Choon-Kee Lee, MD
Dr. Choon-Kee Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Montrose, CO. They graduated from Chonnam National University Medical School, Gwangju, South Korea and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
San Juan Cancer Center600 S 5th St, Montrose, CO 81401 Directions (970) 497-8001
-
2
Medical Genetics - Erlanger East Hospital1635 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 778-8870
-
3
Plaza Surgery G.p.979 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-9250
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Exceptional dr kind man one whom will seek out the answers
About Dr. Choon-Kee Lee, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1194782169
Education & Certifications
- Chonnam National University Medical School, Gwangju, South Korea
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.