Dr. Choon-Kee Lee, MD

Dr. Choon-Kee Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Montrose, CO. They graduated from Chonnam National University Medical School, Gwangju, South Korea and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at San Juan Cancer Ctr Medical Onc in Montrose, CO with other offices in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.