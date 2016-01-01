See All Cardiologists in Youngstown, OH
Dr. Chotikorn Khunnawat, MD

Cardiology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chotikorn Khunnawat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    715 E Western Reserve Rd Fl 2, Youngstown, OH 44514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 726-3204
  2. 2
    Judith Kalia MD
    627 Eastland Ave SE Ste 301, Warren, OH 44484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 392-3099
  3. 3
    Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
    8401 Market St, Boardman, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 729-2929
  4. 4
    Hmhpohio Heart Institute
    1001 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 747-6446

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Third Degree Heart Block
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Third Degree Heart Block

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Chotikorn Khunnawat, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245447879
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chotikorn Khunnawat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khunnawat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khunnawat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khunnawat has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khunnawat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khunnawat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khunnawat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khunnawat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khunnawat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

