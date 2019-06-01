See All Cardiologists in Lancaster, PA
Dr. Choudhary Chahal, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Choudhary Chahal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. 

Dr. Chahal works at WellSpan Cardiology in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Ephrata, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    WellSpan Cardiology
    WellSpan Cardiology
140 N Pointe Blvd, Lancaster, PA 17601
(717) 291-0700
    WellSpan Vascular Surgery
    WellSpan Vascular Surgery
446 N Reading Rd Ste 302, Ephrata, PA 17522
(717) 738-0167

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Arrhythmia Screening
Coronary Angiogram
Treadmill Stress Test
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Choudhary Chahal, MD

  • Cardiology
  • English
  • 1154812691
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chahal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chahal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chahal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chahal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chahal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

