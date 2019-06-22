Dr. Choudhury Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Choudhury Hasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Choudhury Hasan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and Queens Hospital Center.
Dr. Hasan works at
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Queens5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 679-2000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Healthy Step Podiatry PC602 SCHENECTADY AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 657-8001Monday9:30am - 6:30pmTuesday9:30am - 6:30pmWednesday9:30am - 6:30pmThursday9:30am - 6:30pmFriday9:30am - 6:30pmSaturday9:30am - 5:30pmSunday10:00am - 3:30pm
-
3
Sikder Medical Care PC504 McDonald Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Directions (718) 657-8001
-
4
Cmm Hasan Physician PC5810 Catalpa Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions (718) 657-8001
-
5
Cmm Hasan Physician PC2150 Starling Ave # A, Bronx, NY 10462 Directions (718) 657-8001
-
6
Cmm Hasan Physician PC1156 Liberty Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11208 Directions (718) 657-8001
-
7
CMM Hasan Physican PC8405 169th St, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 657-8001
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Choudhury Hasan, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1780661009
Education & Certifications
- Deborah Heart and Lung Center
- Laguardia Hospital
- Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka
- Dhaka Medical College
