Dr. Chris Andersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Andersen, MD
Overview of Dr. Chris Andersen, MD
Dr. Chris Andersen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Andersen works at
Dr. Andersen's Office Locations
-
1
WellStar Summit Surgical590 Nancy St NW, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 423-0395
-
2
Sahir Shroff, MD | Wellstar General Surgery3747 Roswell Rd Ste 312, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (470) 956-7540
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andersen?
Dr. Andersen is the only surgeon I would want to work on me or anyone else in my family. In fact he has worked on all of my family. He is not only overly skilled at what he does but he is one of the kindest men you'd ever meet. You see this when he is talking to you or hear it over the phone when HE calls you. He has taken time out of his weekend family time to do 1 of my surgeries (he was not on call) because he cares so much. He is truly a gifted and wonderful person.
About Dr. Chris Andersen, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1255398467
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andersen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andersen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andersen works at
Dr. Andersen has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andersen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Andersen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.