Overview of Dr. Chris Andersen, MD

Dr. Chris Andersen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Andersen works at WellStar Summit Surgical in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.