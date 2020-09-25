See All Cardiologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Chris Caraang, MD

Cardiology
4.1 (12)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Chris Caraang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Caraang works at Southwest Medical Associates-port X-ray in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates-port X-ray
    888 S Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-8654
  2. 2
    Southwest Medical Assoc-s Eastern
    4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 737-1880
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Stress Test

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Sep 25, 2020
Dr. Caraang is the best Cardiologist I've EVER been to see. He changed my medication significantly, and I've achieved cholesterol, Triglyceride, HDL, and more, numbers I never thought possible with my genetic family history. He's kind, attentive, up to date with his knowledge, and gives you all the time you need for questions. As for his nurse Shirley, I don't understand the complaints that I see. She's busy all day, but always returns calls late in the day or early evening.
Photo: Dr. Chris Caraang, MD
About Dr. Chris Caraang, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1700891470
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Hawaii At Manoa
Board Certifications
  • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chris Caraang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caraang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Caraang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Caraang works at Southwest Medical Associates-port X-ray in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Caraang’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Caraang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caraang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caraang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caraang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

