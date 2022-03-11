Dr. Chris Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Chris Chen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Xiangya School Of Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Chris Chen MD PA1111 Highway 6 Ste 196, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 313-0288
-
2
Chris Xiaoguang Chen MD PA16659 Southwest Fwy Ste 101, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 313-0288
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chen took care of me in the hospital. He had such a caring attitude and listened to my concerns regarding my heart issues. He didn’t rush out like others of his speciality. Excellent patient care. After being released, I continue my medical care with him and I am so grateful & pleased it. He adjusted my medications, and his bedside manners has remained the same. His staff reflects his same wonderful personality. Every visit has been a wonderful experience. I always leave feeling that I am in great care. Dr. Chen has a big heart and he shares it with us as his patients. Thank you for taking care of my heart too. Read Less
About Dr. Chris Chen, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1841309341
Education & Certifications
- Xiangya School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
