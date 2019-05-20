Dr. Chris Christakos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christakos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Christakos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chris Christakos, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Mocksville, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Christakos works at
Locations
-
1
Wake Forest Baptist Healthcare Center - Davie1188 Yadkinville Rd, Mocksville, NC 27028 Directions (336) 716-8575
-
2
Family Medicine - Clemmons2265 Lewisville Clemmons Rd, Clemmons, NC 27012 Directions (336) 716-8575
-
3
Novant Health Salem Family Medicine105 Vest Mill Cir, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 718-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
19 years of loving Chris Christakos! He’s the best...especially for older folks like my husband & myself. Wish there were more like him. Hope he is with me when it’s my time to “...slip this mortal coil.” “The Barnes”
About Dr. Chris Christakos, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1427038512
Education & Certifications
- Carilion Health Sys
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christakos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christakos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christakos works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Christakos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christakos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christakos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christakos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.