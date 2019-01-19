Overview

Dr. Chris Clark, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at Family Medical Center N Garland in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.