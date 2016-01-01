Overview of Dr. Chris Cook, MD

Dr. Chris Cook, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.



Dr. Cook works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.