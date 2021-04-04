Dr. Chris Cornett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Cornett, MD
Overview of Dr. Chris Cornett, MD
Dr. Chris Cornett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center and Columbus Community Hospital.
Dr. Cornett works at
Dr. Cornett's Office Locations
Radiology At Lauritzen Outpatient Center4014 Leavenworth St, Omaha, NE 68105 Directions (402) 559-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Medical Center
- Columbus Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely awesome Physician. I could not stand up straight, and needed to hold onto handrails to get around. My back is now pain free and I am back playing golf. I am so grateful for Dr. Cornett and his staff or all their help. I would highly recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Chris Cornett, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1497704258
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cornett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cornett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cornett works at
Dr. Cornett has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cornett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornett.
