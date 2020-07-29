Dr. Chris Derbes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derbes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Derbes, MD
Overview
Dr. Chris Derbes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston, Galveston Tx and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital and St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Locations
-
1
Central Texas Endoscopy Center2206 E Villa Maria Rd, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 776-4600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
CHI St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 100, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 693-9802
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Derbes listened to my concerns and reasured me that his treatment would be helpful for me. He is kind, understanding, and shows empathy.
About Dr. Chris Derbes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003927930
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- Univ Tx Med Sch At Houston, Gastroenterology Univ Tx Med Sch At Houston, Internal Medicine Univ Tx Med Sch At Houston, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- Herman Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston, Galveston Tx
Dr. Derbes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derbes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Derbes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derbes has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derbes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Derbes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derbes.
