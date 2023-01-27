Dr. Chris Ethridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ethridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Ethridge, MD
Overview of Dr. Chris Ethridge, MD
Dr. Chris Ethridge, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Ethridge's Office Locations
Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center1325 E Fortification St, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 354-4488Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Flowood Clinic4506 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 354-4488
Flowood Clinic4309 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 354-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Dr Etheridge has helped my trigger fingers every two years or so when needed without hand surgery which I appreciate very much. He is the best! Very kind but so good at what he does!
About Dr. Chris Ethridge, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1386632560
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent's Melbourne, Australia
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Mississippi
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Ethridge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ethridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ethridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ethridge has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ethridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Ethridge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ethridge.
