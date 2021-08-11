Overview

Dr. Chris Fadeff, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Fadeff works at Dermatology Office Gma Healthcare Providers in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.