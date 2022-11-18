Dr. Chris Geohas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geohas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Geohas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chris Geohas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Geohas works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Consultants3805 E Bell Rd Ste 3100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 867-8644
-
2
Cardiovascular Consultants Limited6036 N 19th Ave Ste 312, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 867-8644
-
3
Lincoln North Mtn Office9100 N 2nd St Ste 321, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 867-8644
-
4
East Valley Endocrinology Diabetes & Metabolism PC3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 348, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (602) 867-8644
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona PHCS
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Concentra
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
- Humana
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Self Pay
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Yavapai Long Term Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geohas?
Dr Chris Geohas is an excellent Dr. He is patient, will explain any questions, Very personable, efficient and very TOP DOC in my book.
About Dr. Chris Geohas, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659377398
Education & Certifications
- RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geohas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geohas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geohas works at
Dr. Geohas has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geohas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Geohas speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Geohas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geohas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geohas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geohas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.