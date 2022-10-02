Dr. Chris Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Harper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chris Harper, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pomona, CA.
Dr. Harper works at
Locations
-
1
Chaparral Medical Group Inc.297 W Artesia St Ste A, Pomona, CA 91768 Directions (909) 623-1503
-
2
Chaparral Medical Group Inc.790 E Bonita Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 447-8585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Harper’s efforts in diagnosing and removing basil cell carcinoma from both arms due to sun damage over the years. His surgical procedures left little if any visual scarring. I would and will recommend Dr. Harper to anyone with dermatology issues. To sum it up, Dr. Harper is a knowledgeable and extremely talented physician.
About Dr. Chris Harper, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1013150630
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
