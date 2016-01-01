Overview of Dr. Chris Holt, MD

Dr. Chris Holt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Holt works at Ahf Pharmacy in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.