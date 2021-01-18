Dr. Chris Ibikunle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibikunle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Ibikunle, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chris Ibikunle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Loganville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kazakh-Russian Medical University and is affiliated with Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Dr. Ibikunle works at
Ideal Body Institute Loganville367 Athens Hwy Ste 100, Loganville, GA 30052 Directions (678) 466-6760Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ideal Body Institute Buckhead371 E Paces Ferry Rd NE Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30305 Directions (678) 466-6760Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Piedmont Walton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
mrs.constene is a very good and very polite nurse. i will like to cont. see her.and mrs.regina is have very veryyyyy good customer service. all employees needs to have customer service like her.
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1992981302
- American College Of Sugeons
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Kazakh-Russian Medical University
- General Surgery
