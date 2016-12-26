Overview of Dr. Chris Kalucis, DO

Dr. Chris Kalucis, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Kalucis works at Southwest General Medical Group, Inc in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Medina, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.