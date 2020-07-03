Dr. Chris Kanios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Kanios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chris Kanios, MD
Dr. Chris Kanios, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maumee, OH. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Kanios works at
Dr. Kanios' Office Locations
Promedica Physicians Maumee660 Beaver Creek Cir Ste 200, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 891-6201
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kanios?
I love Dr. Kanios! She’s very thoughtful and makes you feel comfortable. Listens to you and makes you feel heard! Such a wonderful lady I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Chris Kanios, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1568464592
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph Mercy Hospital
- The University of Toledo College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanios has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanios has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.