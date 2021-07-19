Overview of Dr. Chris Karas, MD

Dr. Chris Karas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Karas works at OhioHealth Neurological Physicians in Columbus, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Spine Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.