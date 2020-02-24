See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fairfield, CT
Dr. Chris Kassaris, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chris Kassaris, DPM

Dr. Chris Kassaris, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Kassaris works at Associated Podiatrists in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kassaris' Office Locations

    Associated Podiatrists of Fairfield
    1881 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 874-2351
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Greenwich Office
    282 Railroad Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-2022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 24, 2020
    Dr Chris. Very nice , experienced However. Must make hand sanitizer available in waiting room Should have water cooler also Be more aware of sanitizer for patients Good people , friendly
    — Feb 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Kassaris' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Kassaris

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Chris Kassaris, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689782401
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chris Kassaris, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kassaris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kassaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kassaris has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassaris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassaris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassaris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

