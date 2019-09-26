Overview of Dr. Chris Kennedy, MD

Dr. Chris Kennedy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They graduated from University Of South Carolina and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Colleton Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Kennedy works at Trident Cardiology Associates in SUMMERVILLE, SC with other offices in Ladson, SC, Walterboro, SC and Moncks Corner, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.