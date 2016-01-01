Dr. Christopher Knapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Knapp, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Knapp, MD
Dr. Christopher Knapp, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA.
Dr. Knapp works at
Dr. Knapp's Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Specialists, Inc.316 S Stratford Ave Ste C, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 348-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
About Dr. Christopher Knapp, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- English
- 1598178451
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
