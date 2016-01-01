See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Louisville, KY
Dr. Chris Koford, MD

Pain Management
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Chris Koford, MD

Dr. Chris Koford, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Louisville, KY. 

Dr. Koford works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pain Management in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Pain Management
    2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 410, Louisville, KY 40223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 253-6625

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gait Abnormality
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Back Pain
Gait Abnormality
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Chris Koford, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568651842
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chris Koford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koford works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pain Management in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Koford’s profile.

    Dr. Koford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

