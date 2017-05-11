Dr. Chris Landon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Landon, MD
Overview of Dr. Chris Landon, MD
Dr. Chris Landon, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine.
Dr. Landon works at
Dr. Landon's Office Locations
Pediatric Diagnostic Center Fqhc300 Hillmont Ave Bldg 340, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-6255
Academic Family Medicine Clinic-mh3291 Loma Vista Rd Bldg 340, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-6255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landon?
Dr. Christopher Landon is probably the finest doctor ever to see my daughter. He cares about the entire patient. He is thorough and careful and smart and has a huge heart. I was lucky to find him. His help was instrumental in prolonging my daughters life. Through his behavior and thoughtfulness he inspired Mathilda to take care of herself. He is all a great doctor should be. His care does not stop at the clinic. Everyday through his foundation he is commited to helping children. An amazing man.
About Dr. Chris Landon, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427118868
Education & Certifications
- Allergy Immunology Respiratory
- Stanford University Hospital
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Landon works at
