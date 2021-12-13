Overview of Dr. Chris Lycette, MD

Dr. Chris Lycette, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.



Dr. Lycette works at LVPG Physiatry-1250 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.